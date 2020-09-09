Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 5,899,635 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,165,638 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,899,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.82% of HP worth $2,199,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in HP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of HP by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,068 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities raised their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

