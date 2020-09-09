Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 784,301 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,146,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 784,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.62% of Valero Energy worth $2,067,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.60. 22,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

