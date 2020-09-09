Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 971,994 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,421,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.90% of Church & Dwight worth $2,274,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,362,000 after buying an additional 2,203,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,303,000 after buying an additional 2,122,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,825,000 after buying an additional 1,139,350 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,659,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after buying an additional 880,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.31.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $1,152,581.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,448 shares of company stock valued at $18,166,280. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

