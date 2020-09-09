Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,202,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,109,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.59% of Williams Companies worth $1,981,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 168.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. 88,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,131,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

