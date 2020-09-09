Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,718,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 116,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $2,189,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.52, for a total transaction of $3,766,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,465,693.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $959.36 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,009.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $938.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $790.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $733.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

