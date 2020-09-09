Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,141,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,018,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.03% of American International Group worth $2,155,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 92.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 539.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. BofA Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

AIG stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

