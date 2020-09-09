Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stake Trimmed by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BND opened at $88.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average is $87.43. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.