Vasta Platform (VITL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $43.30.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

In other Vasta Platform news, major shareholder Jason L. Jones sold 913,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $18,682,476.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gisel Ruiz purchased 9,000 shares of Vasta Platform stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $165,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.