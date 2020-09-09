Victoria Stewart Sells 1,350 Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL) Stock

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL) insider Victoria Stewart sold 1,350 shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 862 ($11.26), for a total transaction of £11,637 ($15,205.80).

LON:ASL opened at GBX 848 ($11.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $756.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 853.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 926.63. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 612 ($8.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,540 ($20.12).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.82%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

