Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.25. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 303,900 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VGZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (up previously from $2.25) on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vista Gold stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,299,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 5.19% of Vista Gold worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

