Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 229,661 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $13,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 22.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Voya Financial by 17.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $178,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 42.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 285,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85,325 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,012,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Voya Financial Inc has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.