W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $390.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $334.38.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

GWW stock opened at $350.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.48 and its 200 day moving average is $302.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. W W Grainger has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $371.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,469 shares of company stock valued at $25,326,331. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.