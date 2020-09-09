William Blair Comments on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($1.64) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.05). William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.83 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Shares of PLAY opened at $18.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $894.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $163,940.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,441.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $205,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

