WT ASIA-PAC EX-JAPAN FUND (NYSEARCA:AXJL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of WT ASIA-PAC EX-JAPAN FUND (NYSEARCA:AXJL) rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.80 and last traded at $56.80. Approximately 3,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WT ASIA-PAC EX-JAPAN FUND stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WT ASIA-PAC EX-JAPAN FUND (NYSEARCA:AXJL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of WT ASIA-PAC EX-JAPAN FUND as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About WT ASIA-PAC EX-JAPAN FUND (NYSEARCA:AXJL)

WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Total Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend-paying companies incorporated in the Pacific region, excluding Japan.

