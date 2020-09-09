Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.50. Lincoln National posted earnings of $2.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of LNC opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 345,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 39,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

