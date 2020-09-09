Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.50. Lincoln National posted earnings of $2.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of LNC opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 345,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 39,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.