Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 127%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $36,498,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $2,636,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 905.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 310,911 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 52.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 880,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 304,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 305.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 261,999 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOI stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $342.66 million, a PE ratio of -733.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.32. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

