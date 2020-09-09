Zacks: Analysts Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Announce -$3.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post ($3.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.27) and the lowest is ($4.13). Delta Air Lines reported earnings per share of $2.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 230.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($9.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.68) to ($8.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. 303,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,697,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.32.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

