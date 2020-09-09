Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Brokerages predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.99. AMETEK posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.54.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $4,512,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,022,493.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,109 shares of company stock worth $12,106,094 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.4% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 55.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $103.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

