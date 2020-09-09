Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.27. NuStar Energy reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.22). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on NS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,724,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,303,000 after acquiring an additional 977,335 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 5,275,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after acquiring an additional 157,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 894,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,857,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after buying an additional 46,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,812,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after buying an additional 1,313,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NS opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

