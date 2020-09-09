Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) to Sell

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.25.

AXAS stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Abraxas Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 3,083.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,852,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 936,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 400,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

