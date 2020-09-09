Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CTS (NYSE:CTS) to Sell

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $20.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.84. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.93 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CTS will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,894,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,039,000 after acquiring an additional 114,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CTS by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CTS by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after buying an additional 72,980 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CTS by 185.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,018,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after buying an additional 661,640 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

