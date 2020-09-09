Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) to Sell

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is engaged in automobile manufacturing and its related areas. It is a fully integrated independent auto firm with auto eco-systems like designing, research and development, production, distribution and servicing. Geely has its independent R&D in vehicles, engines, transmissions and hybrid technologies. In addition, the company provides moulds for automobile parts and components and automobile services. It also exports sedans. It sells its products through retail distributors and service stations. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of GELYY opened at $41.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.00. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

