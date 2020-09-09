Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) to Hold

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

UMRX stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. Unum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.93.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 100,000 shares of Unum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

