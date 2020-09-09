Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) to Buy

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Bellus Health from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bellus Health from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mackie cut Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Bellus Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bellus Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.49.

Shares of NYSE BLU opened at $2.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. Bellus Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Bellus Health by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bellus Health by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000.

Bellus Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

