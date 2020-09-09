Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) to “Hold”

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $111.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Match Group’s top line will benefit from the robust momentum witnessed at Tinder and solid performances of Hinge, Pairs and OkCupid apps. Notably, activity across all brands has increased since the coronavirus outbreak, especially among younger users and females. Moreover, the company witnessed rebound in propensity to pay, driven by strong uptake of video-enabled services to boost engagement amid coronavirus crisis-induced shelter-in-place guidelines. However, intense competition from the likes of Facebook and a highly-leveraged balance sheet are concerns. Moreover, its primary cash cow, Tinder is labeled as a hook up app and as a result could face hurdles, while trying to expand into other parts of the world and that may not bode well for the company’s top line. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Match Group from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.37.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $102.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.49 and its 200-day moving average is $86.66. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $123.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. Match Group’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $3,776,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $44,673,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 576,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,146,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,541 shares of company stock valued at $62,318,273 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Match Group by 502.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Match Group by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

