Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

Zendesk stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $96.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,775. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.71. Zendesk has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $107.79.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. Analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $560,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,433.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total transaction of $569,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,392.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,337 shares of company stock worth $10,271,223. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,595,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,677,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

