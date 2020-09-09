Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 385 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 385 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZURN. UBS Group set a CHF 375 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 380.59.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

