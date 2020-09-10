104,069 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 104,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,376,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,908,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,278,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,840,000.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Argus assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $65.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

