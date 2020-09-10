1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.37

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and traded as high as $4.48. 1347 Property Insurance shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 4,500 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut 1347 Property Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.53). 1347 Property Insurance had a net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of ($0.55) million during the quarter.

About 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH)

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

