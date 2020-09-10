$158.59 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce $158.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.30 million and the lowest is $151.65 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $131.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $668.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.87 million to $676.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $729.89 million, with estimates ranging from $717.10 million to $741.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.10.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in MarketAxess by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in MarketAxess by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $458.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $496.44 and a 200 day moving average of $453.39. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $561.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

