1,782 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

MUB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $115.90. 13,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,420. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.36.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

