$194.96 Million in Sales Expected for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) to announce sales of $194.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $197.50 million. Macerich reported sales of $214.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year sales of $803.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $798.12 million to $811.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $823.11 million, with estimates ranging from $784.00 million to $849.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Macerich had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.96 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Macerich by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,562,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,330,000 after buying an additional 1,276,727 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 91.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 815,022 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Macerich in the second quarter worth about $6,816,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,737,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 4,660.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 526,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 515,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Macerich has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

