22,431 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 55,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,340,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.28. 419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,207. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $320.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $55.20.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

