$3.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to announce $3.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.33 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $12.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $12.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $17.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Ross Stores stock opened at $93.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.91. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

