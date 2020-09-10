41,453 Shares in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $514,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $2,868,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,487. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

