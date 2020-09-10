4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.24

4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and traded as high as $49.72. 4Licensing shares last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 897,036 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOUR. Citigroup upgraded 4Licensing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on 4Licensing in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on 4Licensing in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 4Licensing from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 4Licensing from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 4Licensing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get 4Licensing alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.24.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.15 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.27% of 4Licensing as of its most recent SEC filing.

About 4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR)

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for 4Licensing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Licensing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.