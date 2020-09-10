$6.03 Billion in Sales Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will report sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.88 billion and the highest is $6.32 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $3.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $25.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.63 billion to $26.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.62 billion to $29.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

VIAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $125,249,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $111,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.85. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

