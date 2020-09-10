$700.97 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) to announce $700.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $715.80 million and the lowest is $690.10 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $772.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

In other news, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $723,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,206.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $43,414.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

RBC opened at $99.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average of $80.85. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

