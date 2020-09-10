75,708 Shares in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 75,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BITA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Bitauto during the first quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bitauto during the first quarter worth $13,942,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bitauto by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 47,182 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Bitauto during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Bitauto by 15.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 39,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Bitauto alerts:

BITA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE BITA opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.52). Bitauto had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bitauto Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.