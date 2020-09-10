Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,765.90

Shares of Ab Dynamics PLC (LON:ABDP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,765.90 and traded as high as $1,875.00. Ab Dynamics shares last traded at $1,848.00, with a volume of 8,130 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABDP shares. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Ab Dynamics from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ab Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,765.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,632.71. The stock has a market cap of $412.02 million and a PE ratio of 65.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ab Dynamics Company Profile (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development.

