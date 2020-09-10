ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the business services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

ABM Industries has raised its dividend payment by 37.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ABM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.29. 3,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,432. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.28. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. CL King upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $131,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $28,231.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $185,748. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

