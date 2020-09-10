ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to announce $118.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.00 million and the highest is $122.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $94.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $442.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $449.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $665.72 million, with estimates ranging from $517.00 million to $882.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,117,218.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,846.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 310.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,131,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $802,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,022,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

