Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Accolade stock traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.68. 7,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,882. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.51. Accolade has a 1-year low of $66.82 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

NCNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accolade from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins acquired 32,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,750.00. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00.

