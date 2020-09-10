Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.25)-($0.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $193-194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.02 million.Accolade also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.26–0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.20.

NCNO traded up $9.61 on Thursday, hitting $88.68. 7,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,882. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51. Accolade has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory Orenstein acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Also, Director Steven A. Collins acquired 32,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $999,750.00.

