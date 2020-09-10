Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q Earnings Guidance

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its Q earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.09)-($0.10) for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $49-50 million.Accolade also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.26–0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.20.

Shares of NCNO traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.68. 7,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,882. Accolade has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.51.

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins bought 32,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,750.00. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

