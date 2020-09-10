Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NCNO stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.76. 4,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,882. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $66.82 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51.

Get Accolade alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCNO. Barclays began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein acquired 1,000 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Also, Director Steven A. Collins acquired 32,250 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $999,750.00.

Accolade Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.