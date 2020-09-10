Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.26–0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $193-194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.13 million.Accolade also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.25)-($0.26) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $3.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.76. 4,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,882. Accolade has a 1-year low of $66.82 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.51.

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accolade from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins bought 32,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $999,750.00. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00.

