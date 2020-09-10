ACM Research Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,951 call options on the company. This is an increase of 500% compared to the typical daily volume of 658 call options.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $113.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average is $59.38.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. ACM Research had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on ACM Research from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on ACM Research from $55.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $294,251.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,251.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $780,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,259 shares of company stock worth $8,330,877 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter worth $1,396,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter worth $685,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter worth $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter worth $2,003,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 892.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 66,960 shares in the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

