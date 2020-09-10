Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.06. Active Energy Group shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 31,651,133 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,921.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.62.

Active Energy Group Company Profile (LON:AEG)

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the forestry management and biomass based renewable energy businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch/PeatSwitch. It provides forestry asset management and development services for timberland owners and operators; and biomass coal replacement fuels and fuel processing systems for industrial power generation.

