Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,310,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 72.1% in the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,718,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.03.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.65. The stock had a trading volume of 58,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,823. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.39. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

